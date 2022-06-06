Lifestyle

5 yummy vegan dessert recipes you can try

Written by Sneha Das Jun 06, 2022, 02:41 pm 2 min read

These vegan dessert recipes are wholesome and great for your health.

A popular diet trend these days, veganism focuses on plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, grains, and pulses and avoids meat, eggs, fish, dairy products, and honey. It's good for the planet as well as for your overall health. A vegan diet is low in saturated fats and high in nutrients. Here are five yummy and healthy vegan dessert recipes you must try.

#1 Vegan rabri

Vegan rabri is a thick and creamy pudding that is dairy-free and tastes amazing. Soak cashews in almond milk overnight and blend them. Cook the cashew milk until thick. Add almond flour, and sugar and stir well to thicken the rabri. Add saffron, cardamom powder, and vanilla essence and mix well. Let it cool and refrigerate. Garnish with dried fruits and serve chilled.

Roast wheat flour until it turns a bit darker in shade. Add flax meal, almond flour, salt, and vegan butter and mix well. Roast for another three-four minutes and let it cool. Blend together dates, cardamom, cashews, and the wheat flour mixture. Shape the mixture into round even balls and your vegan laddoos are ready. You can store them for up to five days.

#3 Brown rice kheer

Try this gluten-free brown rice vegan kheer to satisfy your sweet cravings. Cook brown rice with water for 30 minutes. Blend almond milk with cashews and add to the rice. Add salt, cardamom seeds, and sugar and cook for 15-20 minutes. Add roasted nuts and raisins to the kheer and cook for 10-20 minutes more until thick. Garnish with almond flakes and serve chilled.

#4 Vegan carrot halwa

Craving for some sweet and luscious halwa? Try this soy-free and gluten-free version to savor without guilt. Roast cashews, raisins, and pistachios in safflower oil. Add grated carrots and cook for five minutes. Add almond milk and coarsely ground almonds, mix properly and cook for 15 minutes. Add vegan butter, salt, and cardamom and cook for 20-30 minutes for desired consistency. Serve warm.

#5 Vegan chocolate ice cream

Love ice cream but recently turned vegan? Then try this healthy chocolate ice cream made with bananas and almonds. Grind blanched almonds with water. Strain the liquid and cook the liquid for two minutes. Let it cool. Blend together almond milk, cocoa powder, banana, vanilla essence, and sugar. Freeze for one hour. Blend again for two minutes. Freeze again for an hour and enjoy.