5 dance styles to help you lose weight fast

Written by Sneha Das Jun 15, 2022, 11:06 am 2 min read

Dancing is fun way to lose weight effectively. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Are you someone who hates going to the gym? The reason why many of us skip our gym sessions is that they get monotonous and boring. If you are looking for a fun way to lose weight, then take up dance lessons. Besides, dancing is also a great way to feel happy. Here are five such dance forms that you can practice.

#1 Zumba

One of the most effective dance forms for losing weight, Zumba offers cardio effects as it involves fast-paced aerobic movements. It is a dance form that is a mix of salsa, merengue, hip-hop, and samba and also includes squats and lunges. It makes your body flexible and strengthens your abs and legs. Zumba can easily be done twice or thrice a week.

#2 Hip-hop

Hip-hop is a high-energy urban dance form that combines a variety of street dance styles. This style is usually performed on hip-hop music. It involves some intense cardio moves that shape and tone your abs and helps you lose weight faster. A one-hour session of hip-hop can help you burn up to 250 calories. It also boosts your metabolism and improves bone health.

#3 Belly dance

Belly dancing is an exotic dance form that focuses on gracefully moving your hips and torso along with moving your belly vigorously. It tones your hips, back, and abs and helps to reduce fat in the thighs, abdominal area, and buttocks. It focuses on slow and controlled isometric movements that improve flexibility and blood circulation. One hour of belly dancing can burn 300 calories.

#4 Salsa

Salsa is a sensual Latin American dance form that is an excellent choice for losing weight. The dance form involves two people swaying, bending, and swirling and is perfect for couples who work out together. It increases flexibility, hand-eye coordination, and body stamina and improves blood circulation. A one-hour session of salsa can help you burn up to 420 calories.

#5 Freestyle

If you want to let your hair loose and simply enjoy dancing without having to follow any specific steps or body movements, then freestyle is for you. Performed on fast-paced music and involving spontaneous movements, this dance form will improve body flexibility and help you lose weight. You can burn up to 180 calories by undertaking a 30-minutes freestyle session.