5 workout essentials to carry in your gym bag

Do not forget to carry any of these items to the gym.

Are you someone who has joined the gym recently and isn't sure of what to carry in your workout bag? Well, we are here to help you with the right workout essentials and ensure that your bag doesn't get weighed down with random things on your commute. Here are five workout essentials you must carry in your gym bag for a stress-free session.

#1 Well-fitted and breathable gym clothes

If you are someone who doesn't like dressing up for the gym from home itself, then make sure you pack them in the bag. Always buy well-fitted and stretchable pants and a top so that you can work out freely. Choose sweat-absorbent, durable and breathable fabrics like polyester or spandex, and opt for a supportive sports bra for a smooth workout experience.

#2 A comfortable pair of sneakers

Don't forget to carry a comfortable pair of sneakers in your gym bag for a safe and hassle-free workout session. Also, carry a pair of socks to avoid blisters caused due to sweaty feet. Invest in lightweight gym shoes that have good cushioning inside and offer perfect grip and support while doing jumping and running exercises. They should also provide arch and ankle support.

#3 A set of gym towels

Pack one large towel and one or two small towels to wipe yourself off in between workout sessions. The large towel will come in handy if you are also hitting the steam room after the workout. Use a soft microfiber towel for added comfort and pat dry instead of rubbing yourself vigorously with the towel to avoid any irritation.

#4 Water bottle is a must

Working out leads to excessive sweating, which is basically your body losing water. So it is important to stay hydrated. Carry a water bottle with you so you don't have to run to the water cooler every time. Use a reusable water bottle that keeps your water cool and sip on it every 10-20 minutes during your workout session.

#5 Earphones

Music is a great way to boost your energy and keep targeting your daily goal. Almost every gym plays high-energy music, but if you prefer to listen to your own playlist, carry a pair of noise-canceling earphones. According to a 2010 study by the Research Institute for Sport and Exercise Sciences, cyclists worked harder and performed better when they listen to fast-paced music.