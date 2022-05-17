Lifestyle

5 stunning ideas to decorate your patio

Written by Sneha Das May 17, 2022, 02:41 pm 3 min read

Make your patio stylish and comfortable with these tips.

You are one of the lucky ones if you have a patio in your house. This outdoor space is great for hanging out with your family and friends and having a nice meal. It lets you take a break from your mundane indoor life. When it comes to decorating it, there is so much more you can do beyond the regular patio furniture.

#1 Go for checkered flooring and make it comfortable

Choosing a checkered pattern instead of the regular boring flooring for your patio floor is a good idea. It adds a hint of beauty to the place and doesn't let it look like a plain old backyard. Add a soft and quirky-looking indoor-outdoor rug and pillows and cushions to your furniture. Also, make sure your patio has enough shade during the hot sunny days.

#2 Put some plants and hang an outdoor curtain

Elevate the design and atmosphere of your patio by adding colorful hanging planters and flowers around it. If there is a simple wooden fence or wall near your patio, mix and match the potted plants for a beautiful and pleasant look. Also, hang an airy white sheer outdoor curtain to make your patio a private space and protect you from rain and sun rays.

#3 Add a swing

Install a hanging swing or free-standing swing made of wicker or rattan on your patio to add a playful quotient to the space. It will transform the overall look of your patio and also serve as an additional seating arrangement. This will also offer you a relaxing space to enjoy your private time in the outdoors amidst nature and fresh air.

#4 Light up your patio

Light up your patio with innovative lighting to make it look more dreamy and magical in the evening. You can illuminate your patio with colorful paper lanterns and layer them up with sparkling candlelights to set the mood. You can also opt for soft and white curtain lights hung from the roof edge that won't overheat and heat up the place.

#5 Make your patio entertaining

Why only enjoy entertaining films, games, or series indoors when you can amp up your outdoors with loads of entertainment. Use an outdoor projection kit on your patio through which you can watch your favorite films and play games with your family. Make your patio more inviting by accessorizing it with simple and stylish pieces like a woven tray for serving desserts, and mocktails.