May 17, 2022

As temperatures and humidity shoot up, the risk of falling sick also increases. With children enjoying summer vacations, it is difficult to contain them in the walls of a home. However, you cannot let them wander about baking in the heat during the day. Even then it is important to take certain precautions to keep your child safe from the summer heat.

With mercury touching 49 degree Celsius this summer, it is important to understand heatstroke.

Heatstroke happens when an individual is exposed to or exerts in extremely hot temperatures.

Symptoms include headache, nausea, vomiting, tachycardia, and mental confusion.

The patient may paradoxically stop sweating leading to very high core body temperature.

Prevention by limiting heat exposure and adequate hydration is the best treatment.

Hydrate Make them drink enough water

Staying hydrated is of utmost importance in the summer. Make drinking water a fun activity for children by setting goals of finishing a certain quantity by a certain time. Don't limit hydration to just water. Make them drink fresh fruit juices, coconut water, lemonade, and detox water with mint and lemon. Children should drink about two liters of water daily.

Fabric Make them wear summer-friendly fabrics

Cotton is the most summer-friendly fabric and old and young alike benefit from cotton clothing in the summer. The fabric allows ventilation and doesn't cause irritation and itchiness on the skin. Make sure to dress your kids in comfortable, loose clothing. Stick to light-colored clothes since they absorb less heat and prevent one from feeling too hot.

Afternoon curfew Limit outdoor activities

Set the schedule of your children so that they don't step out in the mid-day when it is the hottest. If they are meeting other kids in the vicinity, make sure everyone is indoors and busy with indoor activities. Make an effort to boost up their experience of staying home during the day with board games and quality time spent with family.

Healthy food Say no to junk food

Diet during the summer must be light and non-greasy. Include more fruits and vegetables in their diet and cut out junk foods. Eating heavy and rich meals can generate heat in the body making you feel uncomfortable. Minimize intake of processed foods including salty foods; they are equally difficult to digest, causing more discomfort in an already uncomfortable season.

Talk to them Educate them on summer illnesses

If your children are old enough to understand health issues, it is time to educate them about the health risks associated with summer. Teach your children about what can happen if they don't drink enough water in the summer. Let them know about the symptoms of heatstroke. Instead of scolding them for going out during the day, explain to them why you suggest so.