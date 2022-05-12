Lifestyle

5 iconic board games kids can play during summer vacations

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh May 12, 2022, 10:18 am 2 min read

Board games require the players to race their mind and think strategically, and so are great for developing a child's brain.

If board games remind you of your childhood, you aren't alone. And if you are searching for some right now to sort your summer afternoons, we have a fun list of board games for all ages and interests. Board games are so much better for children as opposed to smartphones. These games work the mind, helping them be better planners in the future.

#1 Scrabble

Scrabble is an all-time favorite word game. It has also been adapted into apps and digitalized games over a period of time. Players are given a set number of letter tiles at the start of the game, and each letter has a different point value. Once a player has used all their tiles, the game ends and the one with the most points wins.

#2 Monopoly

Monopoly has been a beloved family game for years. The first official Monopoly game was released in 1935. The board game requires players to buy and trade properties and stay away from jail. Depending on your funds, you are required to buy properties so that you can avail rent from your opponent. The aim is to make your opponents go bankrupt.

#3 Ludo

We've all played this game with the entire family as children. Ludo is a strategy board game for two to four players. Each player has four tokens and the aim is to make all of them reach home before your opponents. The fun lies in striking out other players' tokens. A digitized version is available online and also as a phone app.

#4 Pachisi

This one goes way back and is apparently also known as the National Game of India. It can be played with two-four players who are split into two teams. One team gets yellow and black pieces and the other gets red and green. Players throw six or seven cowrie shells which decide the number of spaces to move. The first team home wins.

#5 Chess

This list would have been incomplete without including Chess, a game Indians excel at. Played on a board of 64 squares placed in an eight-by-eight grid with each player starting with 16 pieces, Chess has an intricate set of rules. Each piece can only be moved in a certain direction. The aim is to remove your opponent's pieces and checkmate their king.