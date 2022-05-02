Lifestyle

Too hot to handle! Here's how to prevent a heatstroke

Written by Lahari Basu May 02, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

Drink enough water to prevent heatstroke. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Reading summer poems by Western poets, I an Indian child huffing and puffing in the summer heat always wondered what was wrong with them. "How can someone like this weather?" I thought to myself until I realized they lived where summer was actually pleasant while winter was the monster season! With temperatures soaring over 40 degree Celsius every day, here's how to prevent heatstroke.

Reason What is a heatstroke?

Your body overheats due to continued exposure to or physical labor in high temperatures. This serious condition is called a heatstroke. Your ability to regulate body temperature is compromised due to prolonged exposure to heat which eventually causes hyperthermia. Heatstroke can occur if your body temperature rises to 40 degree Celsius. Heatstroke requires emergency treatment, and untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your body.

#1 Do not step out in the afternoon

Try not to go out in the sun during the peak hot hours. Between 12 noon-4 pm is usually the hottest period of the day during summer. If your work demands you to stay outdoors, try to rest frequently in the shade and drink fluids. Look for any cool shaded area to protect yourself from the scorching heat of the day.

#2 Stay hydrated

No matter where you go, always carry water and electrolytes with you and keep hydrating yourself when outdoors. Eat fruits in the summer. Cucumbers, watermelon, and sweet lime contain a lot of water, and can also serve as a quick snack. Alcohol can dehydrate you quickly, so avoid it. Drink coconut water instead of cold drinks or packed fruit juice.

#3 Do not wait or leave anyone in a parked car

Never, ever, ever should you leave anyone in the car and go check something. A car can heat up really quickly and give the person inside a heatstroke within a few minutes. So think twice before you leave your child or pet in the car. In an awareness campaign, Australian chef Matt Moran baked a whole steak in a car parked under the sun!

#4 Protect your skin from sunburn

Wear full-coverage sunglasses to protect your eyes and the surrounding area from harmful UV rays. Always remember to apply sunscreen before stepping out. Carry a tube with you and reapply after a few hours. Use formulae that are at least 30SPF or above in the summer. Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose clothing. Prefer summer-friendly fabrics like cotton, linen, and chambray.