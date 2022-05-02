Lifestyle

5 homemade body scrubs for different skin needs

5 homemade body scrubs for different skin needs

Written by Sneha Das May 02, 2022, 11:46 am 3 min read

Scrubbing your body makes it soft, smooth and radiant.

Exfoliation is important not only for your face but also for your body in order to eliminate the dead skin cells and reveal healthy, radiant, and glowing skin. Exfoliating your body using scrubs at least twice a week also increases collagen production and helps your skin stay firm. Here are five homemade body scrubs you can try to get smooth and clear skin.

#1 Coffee and sugar body scrub

This coffee and sugar scrub is rich in antioxidants and helps to remove dirt and dead skin layers. It also hydrates your skin and makes it soft and glowing. Combine together ground coffee, sugar, olive oil, and vitamin E oil. Apply this paste all over your body and massage gently for five-10 minutes in a circular motion. Wash it off with lukewarm water.

#2 Green tea and sugar body scrub

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, green tea helps to reduce sun damage and prevent blemishes and wrinkles. Add green tea bags to hot water and let it steep. Add brown sugar and coconut oil to a bowl and mix. Add cooled tea to it and make a paste. Apply it all over your body, massage well, and rinse it off with water.

#3 Oatmeal, honey and essential oil body scrub

Oatmeal is well-known for its exfoliating properties and gives relief from irritated skin. Essential oil and honey moisturize and hydrate your skin. Grind together oatmeal and brown sugar into a fine powder. Add honey, jojoba oil, lavender, geranium, and frankincense essential oil to it and mix well. Apply it all over your body and wash it off with lukewarm water after a few minutes.

#4 Turmeric, sugar and coconut oil body scrub

Packed with powerful antiseptic and antibacterial properties, turmeric will lighten and brighten your skin and make it radiant, and younger-looking. Coconut oil moisturizes the skin and makes it smooth. Combine together sugar, turmeric powder, and coconut oil into a coarse paste. Massage it all over your skin for five-10 minutes in circular motions. Wash it off with lukewarm water after some time.

#5 Sea salt body scrub

Packed with antibacterial properties, minerals, and exfoliating agents, sea salt helps to improve blood circulation and reduces scarring. It naturally exfoliates the skin and nourishes it, making it supple and youthful. Combine together sea salt, olive oil, and your favorite essential oil into a coarse paste. Massage it all over your body in a circular motion and rinse it off with lukewarm water.