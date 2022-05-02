Lifestyle

The right way to use retinol

Written by Sneha Das May 02, 2022

Retinol is great for aging skin, but only if used in the right way. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Well-known for its anti-aging benefits, retinol is a vitamin A derivative that has become quite popular in the world of skincare. Retinol improves your skin texture, reduces dark spots, and boosts collagen production. However, many are scared of incorporating retinol into their skincare routine as it can cause irritation if not used correctly. Here's the correct way to include retinol in your skincare regimen.

#1 Start slow and only at night

If you are new to retinol, use it only twice a week. Depending on how your skin adjusts to it, gradually increase your use if there is no dryness, redness, or irritation. Always use retinol at night as it is sensitive to light and can make your skin sensitive to the sun. This is why its packaging is also dark-colored.

#2 Don't go overboard

Now that you have grabbed your retinol product, don't apply too much in anticipation of seeing drastic results as overuse can trigger irritation and dryness. Only use a pea-sized amount of retinol at night 30 minutes after washing your face to allow your skin to tolerate it better. You can start with a product that contains 0.25 or 0.3 percent retinol concentration.

#3 Mix retinol with the correct skincare ingredients

If you are scared of using retinol all alone and if you have sensitive skin, then mix it up with your face moisturizer to help your skin adapt to the product. However, avoid mixing it up with ingredients like alpha or beta hydroxy acids, scrubs, or physical exfoliants. You can mix retinol with a hyaluronic acid-based moisturizer to prevent irritation.

#4 Retinol purging is real, but be cautious

Retinol is known to lead to skin clogging and flaking. Most of these reactions are normal as retinol literally purges the skin off dead skin cells. This is actually a sign that retinol is treating the root cause of your skin problems. Once your skin has adjusted to the product, the reactions will disappear automatically. However, if it gets worse, consult a dermatologist immediately.

#5 Have patience

Since retinol is seen as a wonder product, people expect overnight results. However. like any other skincare product, retinol also takes time to work its magic. Give it at least 12 weeks to notice visible changes, such as smoother and plumper skin. However, it takes at least six months to see its effects on wrinkles and fine lines.