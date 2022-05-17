Lifestyle

Common pregnancy cravings and what do they mean

Common pregnancy cravings and what do they mean

Written by Lahari Basu May 17, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

Believe it or not, some women actually crave fruits during pregnancy.

It is natural for a pregnant woman to crave various foods, even if you feel strange about what you are craving. Remember how Phoebe, a vegetarian, craved meat in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.? It is safe to satisfy food cravings in most cases. But food is fuel for the baby, and therefore you should avoid overindulging. Here are the most common pregnancy cravings.

#1 Pickles

Pickles are probably the most craved foods during pregnancy. Mostly during the first trimester, would-be mothers crave salty foods like pickles. It may indicate that their sodium level is low and hence the body needs more sodium to balance that. The increased volume of blood increases her need for sodium. Pickles are rich in vitamins K and C, but you must limit your pickles.

#2 Fruits

Fruits are a healthy craving, no doubt. But the type of fruit you crave might pinpoint what your body is asking for. For eg., craving melons might mean low vitamin C levels in the body. A low potassium count might have you reaching out for bananas. However, even fruits should be eaten in moderation, otherwise, you risk spiking your blood sugar levels.

#3 Sweet stuff like chocolates and ice creams

Chocolate craving may be due to vitamin B deficiencies. When you're craving chocolate, try switching to dark chocolate as it has lots of antioxidants and helps improve heart health. A lack of calcium often leads you to crave ice creams. Try to switch to low-sugar options, such as frozen yogurt. You may impulsively crave high-calorie foods to maintain the transformation you're going through.

#4 Dairy products

Dairy items like yogurt, cheese, and milk are also pretty common cravings. It may indicate that your body needs more calcium for the growing baby. Although cheese provides calcium, some variants are high in fat which is not good for you and your baby. So try keeping your cheese intake within limits or try switching to calcium-rich vegetables like broccoli or leafy greens.

#5 Starchy foods

A lot of women crave savory fried foods like fried chicken and French fries. You might need some essential fatty acids and sodium, which savory foods have. A study noted that women who have more fried food before conceiving are at greater risk for developing gestational diabetes. So you should cut down on fried foods if you're planning to expand your family.