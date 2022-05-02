Lifestyle

Say cheese! 5 healthiest varieties to include in your diet

Written by Lahari Basu May 02, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Cheese doesn't have to be unhealthy. Try some of these varieties and fulfil your calcium needs.

Cheese, a dairy product, comes in many different textures and flavors. They are loaded with nutrients but are also calorie-high. They contain calcium, protein, vitamins A, D, and K, probiotics, and zinc. When consumed in moderation, cheese can actually benefit your health. That being said, processed cheeses are not on that list of healthy cheeses. Here's a guide to finding the best cheeses.

#1 Cottage cheese or paneer

Paneer has all the nutritional content and composition of an egg, so it is high in protein and is preferred by bodybuilders who choose not to eat meat. Vitamin D and calcium make paneer an ideal source for bone strengthening. Calcium is also important for developing the nervous and muscular systems. A very versatile ingredient, paneer can be prepared in a variety of ways.

#2 Blue cheese

Blue cheese is made from milk cured with the mold Penicillium. It is a white cheese with blueish or greyish veins and clusters. The mold used to create blue cheese gives it a distinguished odor and a tangy flavor. Blue cheese boasts more calcium than most other cheeses, which means it may promote bone health and prevent diseases like osteoporosis.

#3 Parmesan

Parmigiano-Reggiano is low in fat, free of carbohydrates, and also lactose-free. Those who are lactose intolerant can easily digest Parmesan since the lactose turns into lactic acid as the cheese matures. So, if any lactose is left, it is negligent. Harder cheeses like Parmesan have a higher protein content and lower fat content. It's also rich in vitamins and minerals.

#4 Mozzarella

Mozzarella is a white soft cheese with lower sodium and calorie content as compared to most cheeses. It contains probiotics good for digestion and your immune system. It also has a lower saturated fat content. Mozzarella is a good source of protein, calcium, phosphorus, and zinc, hence it is good for your bones and teeth. It is the star ingredient in Caprese salad!

#5 Goat cheese

Goat cheese contains a form of milk protein called A2 casein that causes less digestive distress as compared to casein which is naturally found in cow's milk. Goat's milk has more medium-chain fatty acids which are absorbed in the body quickly and are less likely to be stored as fat. Goat cheese is available in several forms, including spreadable logs and crumbles.