Italian recipes you can easily make at home

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 26, 2022, 10:13 am 2 min read

Have you been craving some Italian lately? Well, while you can always order your favorite dishes from restaurants, what's the harm in learning a few quick-fix recipes to woo yourself on a day you're feeling down? Move beyond pizzas and try making some other dishes. Check out these simple but lip-smacking Italian recipes, you can conjure up at home easily.

#1 Aglio e Olio Pasta

In a pot of boiling water cook spaghetti until al dente. Drain the water and sprinkle a little olive oil to prevent it from sticking together. Sauté olive oil and chopped garlic in a pan. After 10 minutes, turn off the heat. Add the pasta and toss in chili flakes and pepper. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese on top and serve hot.

#2 Bruschetta

In a bowl of extra virgin olive oil, add some minced garlic. Add balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper to chopped tomatoes, sliced basil leaves, and minced garlic and mix. Slice a baguette, arrange it on a pan, and grease them with garlic oil. Toast them in a pre-heated oven with Parmesan cheese. Top them with the tomato mixture and serve.

#3 Caprese salad

This is a recipe that must be prepared with fresh ingredients and eaten right away. Get different-sized tomatoes in both green and red. Slice and place them on a plate. Add basil leaves and torn mozzarella cheese. Drizzle some extra-virgin olive oil over them and season with sea salt and ground pepper. Serve immediately as you cannot store this for later.

#4 Prawn pasta

Melt some butter in a large saucepan. To this, add onions and garlic. Stir until the onions soften. Add tomatoes, chicken stock, sweet chili sauce, and water to the pan. Then add some salt and pepper. Then add prawns and cover and cook until prawns change color. Add cooked spaghetti and mix well to combine. Sprinkle coriander leaves and serve hot.

#5 Tuscan butter potatoes

Grease a pan and pre-heat an oven to 220 degree Celsius. Now in the pan toss baby potatoes with oil, melted butter, Italian herb mix, and minced garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Roast this for 40 minutes. Add sundried tomato to the tray and roast for another 10 minutes or until potato is tender. Add baby spinach leaves and parsley and toss.