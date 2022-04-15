Lifestyle

5 tips to lower your bad cholesterol

Cholesterol is necessary for our body to work suitably, but, too much of it can block our arteries, escalating the risk of heart diseases. Higher LDL level (bad cholesterol) builds up cholesterol in the arteries. HDL (good cholesterol) carries cholesterol from other parts of the body to the liver from where they are removed. Some lifestyle changes can keep our cholesterol levels in check.

Amongst all the dietary components, fiber has the most important role in lowering cholesterol.

Fiber reduces the absorption of cholesterol from the gut into the bloodstream.

Both insoluble and soluble forms of fiber help in improvement of dyslipidemia along with regular light exercise.

That is why food such as oats, fruits, fresh vegetables, and whole grains are good for reducing cholesterol.

#1 Exercise

This magic form of human activity can raise your good cholesterol and also help you lose weight. Exercising is also good for your heart and overall health. Go for a brisk walk, run, or do yoga. If you have trouble staying focused, join a gym or a workout class or befriend a fitness freak. They'll make you work out every day without fail!

#2 Eat heart-friendly foods

Reduce your intake of saturated fats like red meat or full-fat milk to lower your LDL level, Increase your intake of foods loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds. Introduce more low-calorie plant-based foods which are good sources of soluble fiber like beans, eggplant, and okra. Vegetable oils in place of butter also help lower LDL.

#3 Keep a check on your weight

Putting on extra weight can increase your risk of several disorders and diseases. You do not need to lose a lot of weight but maintain a healthy weight. Cut down your sugar and fatty foods intake. Switch from sugary drinks to water, natural fruit juices, or smoothies that don't have added sugar. Try to be more active physically to shed those extra kilos.

#4 Don't be shy to spice up your food

Spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, black pepper, coriander, and cinnamon can also improve cholesterol in addition to adding flavor to your food. As per research, one clove of garlic a day can lower cholesterol by up to 9%. Another great benefit of spicing up your food is that it lessens your appetite, making it easier for you to manage your weight.

#5 De-stress and laugh

Stress can give rise to bad cholesterol. Take time out for yourself and chill out. Meditate and do yoga to manage anxiety and calm the mind. Sort things out in life without stress. Laughing increases HDL (good cholesterol) in your body. So add some fun to your list--watch funny videos, and comedy films, attend a stand-up comedy show, and laugh it out.