5 ways garlic can keep you healthy

Garlic can boost the immune system and help ease asthma symptoms.

Native to Central Asia, garlic occupies a permanent space in our kitchen. It is predominantly used to enhance the taste of countless dishes and is a staple in cuisines all over the world. Besides cooking, garlic has been used for over a thousand years for its therapeutic properties, especially in ancient Egypt. Here are some reasons to consume garlic regularly.

Garlic has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and cardioprotective properties. It is used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Allicin and sulfur compounds found in garlic act at the cellular level by reducing the free oxygen radicals and inhibiting proinflammatory enzymes. These same compounds impart it its characteristic smell and flavor.

They help reduce bad cholesterol, stabilize the blood pressure and protect the cardiac muscle from hypertrophy.

#1 Garlic can help combat common cold

Garlic is used to naturally reduce the severity of illnesses like the flu and common cold. As per a study, a daily garlic supplement can lower the number of cold incidents by 63%, and also reduce the average duration of symptoms. It can boost your immune system as it has antimicrobial and antiviral properties that also effectively aid in preventing the common cold.

#2 Allicin in garlic aids heart health and lowers blood sugar

A regular intake of garlic can decrease bad cholesterol levels as it has a compound called allicin that has high antioxidant properties. Allicin is also known to help control blood pressure and lower blood sugar. Notably, the compound can lose its properties when cooked. So it is recommended to have one or two cloves of raw garlic regularly for better results.

#3 It can improve athletic performance

Garlic can also prove beneficial in increasing your stamina and helping you exercise for longer. Notably, it was given to athletes in ancient Greece to enhance their performance and reduce fatigue. It was also used to boost energy in laborers several years back. However, scientific studies haven't shown concrete results in this area. But some studies say that it can help with fatigue.

#4 Garlic can help fight cancer

Several kinds of research done on a global level show that garlic can slow down the progression of cancer and can also help in cancer prevention. Laboratory studies suggest that sulfur compounds present in garlic have phytochemicals that can fight cancer. The antioxidant properties of garlic can help protect you from bladder, prostate, liver, and lung cancer. But it is not a treatment.

#5 It has fewer calories and high nutrition value

Garlic is undoubtedly nutritious. But what's better is that it is low in calories as well. It is highly rich in manganese, vitamin B6, vitamin C, selenium, and fiber. Garlic also incorporates some amounts of calcium, potassium, phosphorous, iron, healthy carbs, proteins, and vitamin B1. These nutrients can effectively boost your metabolism which can further help you lose weight.