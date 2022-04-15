Lifestyle

World Art Day 2022: Art, perception and appreciation

World Art Day is celebrated on April 15 in honor of Leonardo da Vinci’s birthday. (Photo credit: Hippopx)

I stepped foot in an art gallery for the first time in high school. A renowned artist inaugurating our school's art exhibition told us a story. He encountered a little boy at some competition who drew two footballs at a football match! When asked, the child smartly replied, "Yes, it's because the footballer hit the ball here, and it fell over there."

#1 Art is all about perception

That day I learned the relation between art and perception. Everyone gets to feel, think, and express in their unique way without having to follow a set rule to please society. That's what art is all about. Children have that free spirit to express themselves fearlessly. However, as years pass on, social niceties eat away the creative minds and many lose their artistic abilities.

#2 Inception of World Art Day

Some don't, and these exceptions become artists. World Art Day held on April 15 annually is an international celebration of fine arts and exceptional people called artists. The date was set in honor of Leonardo da Vinci's birthday. Declared by the International Association of Art to promote awareness, the first World Art Day in 2012 was supported by IAA national committees and 150 artists.

#3 Significance of World Art Day

It is a celebration to promote fun in art. Art encourages creativity and innovation in people all over the world. Playing an important role in sharing knowledge and encouraging curiosity, art inspires innovation and free-thinking. World Art Day is a reminder to support an environment where artistic freedom is protected and cheered on. Global artistic development can make the world a more peaceful place.

#4 How to celebrate

Celebrations can be country or society specific. Artists in Nagaland have gathered in Kohima to mark a two-day art festival, with exhibitions and interactive sessions between amateur and professional artists, in honor of World Art Day, 2022. Similarly, educational institutions or artist groups can organize art competitions, artist interactions, master classes, and fairs of original works by local artists on this day.