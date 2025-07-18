Telugu films face major budget cuts amid market challenges 

To navigate the ongoing challenges in the theatrical and non-theatrical markets, producers of several high-profile Telugu films are asking directors to cut costs. This includes reducing actors' remuneration and limiting shooting schedules, per Telugu360. Here are four big-budget movies that are currently undergoing financial changes.

#1 Chiranjeevi-Bobby's film Megastar Chiranjeevi is reuniting with director Bobby for a new film after their successful collaboration on Waltair Veerayya. However, producers have asked Bobby to revise the budget for this project. "The makers have asked Bobby to rework the budget and the working days," added the report.

#2 Balakrishna-Gopichand Malineni's project After their blockbuster Veerasimha Reddy, Gopichand Malineni and Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK) are reuniting for another project. The director and the crew have been asked to reduce the budget drastically. The focus is on limiting shoot schedules and cutting down overall production costs. "Malineni is currently working on where to cut down the budget for the film," reported the outlet.

#3 Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's 'Devara 2' Following the success of Devara: Part 1, director Koratala Siva is working on its sequel with Jr NTR. However, the high production cost of the first film affected overall earnings. To avoid this in Devara 2, Siva is preparing a stricter schedule, adhering to tight timelines and a more regulated budget.