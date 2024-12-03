Summarize Simplifying... In short Rumors are swirling that Vijay Deverakonda may star as the main villain in the upcoming film, 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage'.

The speculation stems from a 2022 tweet by Deverakonda, although no official confirmation has been made.

The 'Pushpa' franchise, which began with 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, has been a box office success, with the first film earning over ₹363 crore worldwide.

'Pushpa 3: The Rampage' is officially happening

By Tanvi Gupta 04:40 pm Dec 03, 202404:40 pm

What's the story The blockbuster franchise of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is officially getting a third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The news comes just days before the release of the second part, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will hit theaters on Thursday (December 5). Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared a post on X/Twitter confirming the news, showing sound designer Resul Pookutty and other crew members in front of a screen with the title of the third film.

Casting speculation

Deverakonda's potential role in 'Pushpa 3: The Rampage'

Speculation is rife that Vijay Deverakonda might play the main antagonist in Pushpa 3: The Rampage. This speculation comes from a 2022 incident where Deverakonda hinted at the title of the third sequel during director Sukumar's birthday celebration. He tweeted, "Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs...2021 - The Rise 2022 - The Rule 2023 - The Rampage, (sic)." However, no official confirmation regarding his involvement has been made yet.

Teaser anticipation

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' might tease third installment

Though unconfirmed, there are reports that the upcoming Pushpa 2 might end with an end-credit scene unveiling a teaser for the third installment. This possible sneak peek into the next chapter of the franchise has fans excited for its release. The film picks up from where it left off, following the story of Pushpa Raj (Arjun), a red sandalwood smuggler who starts as a daily wage worker and becomes the head of his syndicate.

Franchise overview

'Pushpa' franchise's journey and box office success

The Pushpa franchise started with Pushpa: The Rise, which was released on December 17, 2021. The movie had a massive impact at the box office, with its Telugu version ruling the home market and Hindi version earning over ₹100 crore in North India. This was a rare feat for a South Indian film back then. Worldwide, Pushpa: The Rise collected a whopping ₹363 crore, establishing Arjun as a pan-India superstar and taking South Indian cinema to greater heights.