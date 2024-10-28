Summarize Simplifying... In short Due to a curfew in Hyderabad banning large gatherings, the promotional plans for the upcoming film 'Pushpa 2' may need to be revised.

The team is considering moving activities to Andhra Pradesh or finding new ways to engage with fans.

'Pushpa 2', featuring a star-studded cast and grand production, is the sequel to the successful 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' releases on December 5

Will Hyderabad curfew derail 'Pushpa 2' promotions

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:36 pm Oct 28, 202406:36 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is set to release worldwide on December 5. However, the film's promotional activities may be hindered due to a month-long curfew in Hyderabad and Secunderabad from October 27 to November 28. The curfew prohibits public gatherings and events which could have a major effect on the scheduled promotional activities ahead of the film's release.

Order details

Police order bans public gatherings amid curfew

The Commissioner of Police has released a public notice banning gatherings of five or more people, including processions and public meetings. This is to ensure the maintenance of order during the curfew period. The curfew was imposed after some groups tried to disturb peace in the city with protests, prompting the police to take this decision. Peaceful protests, however, continue to be allowed at Indira Park Dharna Chowk.

Strategy revision

'Pushpa 2' team may need to revise marketing strategy

In light of these developments, the Pushpa 2 team might have to rethink their marketing strategy. This includes rethinking the pre-release event in Hyderabad, a key component of the promotional campaign. According to a report by 123Telugu, filmmakers are already considering moving promotional activities to the other Telugu state, Andhra Pradesh, or looking at other ways to connect with fans.

Film details

'Pushpa 2' boasts an ensemble cast and grand production

Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Brahmaji. The film is being made on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers with music by the legendary Devi Sri Prasad. This sequel hopes to create a huge impact after its successful predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise.