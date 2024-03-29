Next Article

Allu Arjun unveiled his statue in Madame Tussauds Dubai

Allu Arjun strikes 'Pushpa' pose with Madame Tussauds Dubai statue

By Aikantik Bag 11:34 am Mar 29, 202411:34 am

What's the story Icon Star Allu Arjun is on a roll! The pan-India actor has been honored with a wax figure at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in Dubai. The actor is known for his significant contributions to the entertainment industry and has starred in numerous successful films. His internationally acclaimed performance in Pushpa: The Rise earned him a National Award. The presentation of his wax figure marks a significant milestone in his acting career.

Milestone

Arjun expressed gratitude for the milestone

Arjun and his family attended the unveiling event of his wax figure. The actor expressed his joy and gratitude for this prestigious recognition, interacting with various media representatives present. He shared this significant moment on social media, posting a photo with his wax figure in the iconic Jhukega Nahi S*la pose from Pushpa: The Rise. The actor is currently gearing up for Pushpa 2: The Rule release slated for August 15 release.

Twitter Post

Check the photograph here