Allu Arjun strikes 'Pushpa' pose with Madame Tussauds Dubai statue
Icon Star Allu Arjun is on a roll! The pan-India actor has been honored with a wax figure at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in Dubai. The actor is known for his significant contributions to the entertainment industry and has starred in numerous successful films. His internationally acclaimed performance in Pushpa: The Rise earned him a National Award. The presentation of his wax figure marks a significant milestone in his acting career.
Arjun expressed gratitude for the milestone
Arjun and his family attended the unveiling event of his wax figure. The actor expressed his joy and gratitude for this prestigious recognition, interacting with various media representatives present. He shared this significant moment on social media, posting a photo with his wax figure in the iconic Jhukega Nahi S*la pose from Pushpa: The Rise. The actor is currently gearing up for Pushpa 2: The Rule release slated for August 15 release.