'Game Changer' releases in 2024

Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Hyderabad schedule details are out

By Aikantik Bag 04:31 pm Feb 23, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Mega Power Star Ram Charan is ready to become the ultimate Game Changer of Telugu films! Yes, the actor is filming thrilling action scenes for the much-anticipated movie, Game Changer, directed by Shankar. Action choreographers Anbariv and art director Avinash Kolla are also part of this exciting project. As per Pinkvilla, the actor plans to finish the Hyderabad schedule at Ramoji Film City by March 2 before diving into his next project, RC 16, directed by Buchi Babu.

The source revealed, "The makers are on the verge of shoot completion as Ram Charan has geared up to shoot some larger-than-life sequences." Producer Dil Raju aims to release Game Changer in the last quarter of 2024. The film faced numerous obstacles and delays since its inception two years ago, including significant changes to shooting schedules and release plans. Despite these setbacks, the movie, starring Charan and Kiara Advani is finally nearing completion.

In Game Changer, Charan will take on a double role as father and son. The film is produced by Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and boasts a star-studded cast including Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in pivotal roles. The movie has a massive budget and marks Charan's return to the screen after the bumper success of RRR.