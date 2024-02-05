'Hanu-Man' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 11:50 am Feb 05, 2024

What's the story Telugu films have been in the spotlight in the recent past and are known for their distinct storytelling and larger-than-life films. Earlier this year, Teja Sajja's highly anticipated mythological actioner Hanu-Man was released in theaters and went on to become a money spinner at the box office. Currently, the movie is marching toward the Rs. 200 crore mark in India.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 4 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 188.65 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and emerged as viewers' favorite. The makers also announced a sequel. The supporting cast includes Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rohini, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu, among others.

