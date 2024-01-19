Box office collection: 'Captain Miller' and 'Ayalaan' going neck-to-neck

By Aikantik Bag 12:11 pm Jan 19, 2024

'Captain Miller' and 'Ayalaan' box office collection

Tamil cinema is currently witnessing a good clash at the box office with the release of Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan. These two films are very different in their genres and have managed to rake in quite well on the Sankranti week. Even though Captain Miller has an upper hand, both films will aim to maximize collection over the weekend.

Dhanush starrer marching toward Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Arun Matheswaran directorial earned Rs. 1.65 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 40.46 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Edward Sonnenblick, Sundeep Kishan, Aditi Balan, Alexx O'Nell, and Jayaprakash, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

'Ayalaan': Aiming to shift gears on the weekend

On the other hand, the sci-fi film received great responses from critics and viewers. The industry tracker Sacnilk shared that the R. Ravikumar directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 34.65 crore in India. The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu, Bhanupriya, Siddharth, and Sharad Kelkar, among others.