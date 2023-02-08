Entertainment

'Vaathi' trailer: Dhanush battles Indian education system

Feb 08, 2023

The trailer for Dhanush's upcoming flick Vaathi was released on Wednesday on social media following a launch event. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is one of the highly anticipated films of Dhanush. Several fans took to Twitter to share their excitement regarding the film's trailer, even before it was released. It was scheduled to drop at 5:04pm initially but was delayed by an hour.

Why does this story matter?

The socio-education drama will feature Dhanush as a teacher who decides to fight against the prevailing corruption in the Indian education system.

It'll also mark the Tamil debut of Samyuktha Menon, who has predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema.

Before its trailer release, the makers of Vaathi released the first single from its album in November 2022 followed by the second single on January 17.

Dhanush on 'Vaathi'

The audio launch for Vaathi was held in Chennai last week. Speaking on the occasion, Dhanush gave a brief about Vaathi's background, saying that it is set in the '90s era. He also said that his role in the movie made him understand the life of a teacher and the importance of having a good teacher in shaping one's life.

'Vaathi' to have an emotional connect

Menon, who has been cast opposite Dhanush, in a recent interview with a media publication, said that the audience will be able to have an emotional connection with the film. She also addressed the constant comparisons being drawn between Sai Pallavi's Premam character Malar with Menon's role in Vaathi. She said that there was no comparison between the two roles.

All about 'Vaathi'

Helmed by Venky Atluri, Vaathi has simultaneously been shot in Tamil and Telugu. The film's Telugu title is Sir. Backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, its music has been helmed by GV Prakash Kumar. Vaathi is based on the Indian education system and is set in a village. It will release in the theaters on February 17.