Hotstar's 'Jagamemaya' review: Cringe fest to satisfy your guilty pleasure

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 15, 2022, 05:42 pm 3 min read

Disney+ Hotstar's 'Jagamemaya' is an out and out cringe fest

Ah cringe! There's an odd satisfaction in watching unintentionally funny movies for some painful yet satisfying laughter. Disney+ Hotstar's Jagamemaya directed by Sunil Puppala will test just how much people are willing to put up with. Starring Dhanya Balakrishna, Teja Ainampudi, Chaitanya Rao, and Prithviraj in the lead roles, the film premiered on the streamer on Thursday. Here's our review.

First, let's talk about the biggest cringe of all

The film begins with the introduction of Ainampudi's Anand, who is sly, to say the least. He loses money on IPL betting, videographs women in the worst possible scenario, and blackmails them for money. He "corrects" married "aunties" and sleeps with them. He chuckles when "fat people" and "oldies" work out at the gym. And THIS, ladies and gentlemen, is the HERO!

Balakrishna is the only saving grace of the movie

Balakrishna's Chitra is a mysterious woman who poses to be naïve. And guess what, she is not naïve! She is a cyber-criminal professionally, and personally a money-minded wife who murders her husband to extract his insurance money. When Anand meets Chitra, he thinks he is trapping her in his plan while he is the one getting trapped. But despite the movie's flaws, Balakrishna shines.

Unrealistic story will not make you connect with anything

Jagamemaya's main plot unfolds in an unrealistic office environment where the central characters meet each other. Remember the age-old movies where snitches steal "important files" from their office and sell them to the company's competitors? The same thing happens here, except the files are stolen from Apple laptops through SD cards! And here, the competition is, who would be the biggest snitch of all.

A bad adaptation of 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal'

Clearly, the film has taken its inspiration from Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. But while implementing such an engaging story with unexpected twists, the makers have missed out on a major aspect—logic. There are glaring continuity errors; for example, the characters talk about getting Rs. 20cr commission in one scene, and in the next scene they say it's Rs. 1cr, and it keeps varying.

Watch the movie to satisfy your guilty pleasure

All characters in Jagamemaya are criminals, and yet they moral police on Karma and good deeds! The film finishes with a tagline, "Instant 2 Karma." The unnecessary presence of a number will not bother you as you would've given up on logic even halfway through the movie. Don't miss it if you get guilty pleasure from watching cringe-worthy movies. We give it 1/5 stars.