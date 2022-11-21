Entertainment

'Pachinko' Season 2 production begins; everything about Apple TV+ show

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 21, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

'Pachinko' Season 2 production begins

Pachinko showrunner Soo Hugh posted team dinner photos on Instagram and informed the fans about the commencement of the production of Season 2 recently. The critically acclaimed series is streaming on Apple TV+. Hugh captioned, "And so it begins... #Pachinko Season 2 #appletvplus...the old and the new," referring to the new team members of the multigenerational story. Here's a guide to the acclaimed series.

Context Why does this story matter?

Korean content has become a hotcake in the mainstream after the success of Parasite in 2019. The pop scene has been dominated by BTS and the world has been consuming a lot of Korean content like Pachinko, Squid Game, and many more.

In the past, many Korean films were remade into other languages and cultures too. They have been accepted by viewers globally.

Instagram Post Hugh's Instagram post

Information Cast and crew of the acclaimed series

This is a trilingual series shot in English, Korean, and Japanese. The star cast includes Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Jung Eun-chae, Jimmi Simpson, Yu-na Jeon, and Academy Award-winning actor Yuh-Jung Youn. It is based on Min Jin Lee's bestselling novel of the same name.

Quotes Executive producers' take on Season 1 and beyond

The show's executive producers/co-directors are Kogonada and Justin Chon. The story revolves around war, peace, loss, and triumph with the tale starting with forbidden love. The storytelling is intimate and engages the viewer easily. The ending of Season 1 was heartbreakingly hopeful. With renewal, the executive producers feel that the stakes are higher and promise that the story will be getting more dramatic.

Anticipation What's in store for eager fans?

In an interview with Deadline, one of the executive producers Theresa Kang-Lowe said, "I can't tell you more than that, but I can tell you...we always say that season one is epic. Season two, it gets to an even greater place of epic-ness in scale (sic)." Though no premiere date has been announced, fans can't wait to see their favorite actors on screen again.