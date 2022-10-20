Entertainment

OTT debut: When and where to watch Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 20, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

'Kantara' had a theatrical premiere on September 30

Kannada film Kantara is the talk of the town. With the jaw-dropping performance of the lead actor Rishab Shetty and the spellbinding story and screenplay, the film is being showered with positive reviews from fans and critics. Now, as per the latest updates, the film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. Read on to know more updates about the film.

After releasing in Kannada, Kantara written and directed by Shetty received extremely positive reviews.

So much so that the film was dubbed and released in other languages too, weeks after its premiere.

And in all versions, the film performed well. So, its OTT debut has been a much-awaited update.

Though this news is not official, it is still making the headlines.

Records Third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time

As per the latest reports, Kantara has collected a whopping Rs. 171.41cr gross in all languages at the worldwide box office after running in the cinema halls for 20 days, beating Vikrant Rona and 777 Charlie. It is now the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time while the two parts of the KGF franchise have occupied the first and second positions.

Anticipation Will it beat the record set by 'KGF: Chapter 1'?

With the kind of positive response that the film has been receiving, it has the potential to beat the record set by KGF: Chapter 1 and become the second-highest grosser in Karnataka. To note, the Yash starrer minted Rs. 240cr in its lifetime run at the cinema halls. But Kantara's early OTT entry may stand as an obstacle to achieving the feat.

Information All you need to know about 'Kantara'

Apart from the lead actor Shetty, it also features acclaimed actors including Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty among others in pivotal supporting roles. The Hindi version of Kantara hit the theaters on October 14, while Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions were released on October 15 following positive word-of-mouth reviews. The original version was released on September 30.