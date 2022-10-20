Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin injured in car accident

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 20, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

The accident occurred on Wednesday [Source: Instagram/le_sserafim]

Two members of the K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM sustained injuries in a car accident on Wednesday. Their agency announced the news with a statement on the fan community platform Weverse. The agency, Source Music, revealed that the members Kim Chae-won and Huh Yun-jin received minor injuries. And soon after, they were taken to a hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

The note shared by the agency read, "We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status and future schedule of members of LE SSERAFIM." "The medical examination showed that both members acquired mild muscle pain and bruises and the medical staff advised them to receive conservative treatment for a while," the statement further added.

LE SSERAFIM released the extended play (EP) ANTIFRAGILE—their first release after reforming as a five-member group—on Monday, with a title track of the same name. Even though they were not injured severely, the members would still need treatment and rest following the same. So, the girl group's immediate schedules including a fan signing and a music show appearance have been altered.

The agency added, "As per recommended by the medical staff, LE SSERAFIM's participation in Mnet on Thursday, October 20, KBS2 on Friday, October 21 has been canceled." "Fan sign events scheduled for Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 will be rescheduled and the event winners will receive a separate notice. We ask for your kind understanding," the agency concluded.

The agency added that future activities will be scheduled keeping the artists' health as their top priority. "We will do our best to aid in Kim Chae-won and Huh Yin-jin's treatment and recovery so that they can return in full health to their fans as quickly as possible," the agency stated. We wish the girls a speedy recovery and a smash come-back post-recovery.