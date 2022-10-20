Entertainment

Varun Dhawan's mom will find girlfriend for Aditya Roy Kapur!

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 20, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

The who's who of Bollywood graced the Diwali party of producer Ramesh Taurani on Wednesday (October 19). The star-studded event witnessed the presence of Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Vicky Kaushal, among several A-listers. Now, a video from the party is going viral, where Varun Dhawan's mother Laali Dhawan can be seen talking to Aditya Roy Kapur and promising to find him a partner soon!

Context Why does this story matter?

Dubbed "one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood," Roy Kapur has amassed a large fan following among girls due to his well-chiseled body and charming looks.

Though Roy Kapur has been asked about his dating plans and love life on several occasions, he often chooses to stay mum, so it'll be interesting to see what he has to say about this recent development!

Video 'I am going to find a girl for you'

Roy Kapur and the Dhawans met at the entrance of the party, and a video of them chatting boisterously was shared by some media portals. While most of their conversation was inaudible and unclear, toward the end, one could hear Laali say to Roy Kapur, "I'm going to find a girl for you. I keep saying this." In response, the Malang actor simply laughed.

Rumors Are sparks already flying between Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday?

On the other hand, the rumor mill is abuzz with reports of Roy Kapur dating Ananya Panday. On Koffee With Karan a few weeks ago, Karan Johar revealed that he saw "something" between the two at his birthday bash, to which, Panday responded, "No, you did not see anything." They were recently also spotted together at a Diwali party thrown by Kriti Sanon.

Upcoming films Meanwhile, here's what cooking on the acting front

Roy Kapur was last seen in the action film Om: The Battle Within in July. However, the Kapil Verma directorial couldn't do wonders critically or commercially. Up next, he will be seen headlining the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager, which will mark his OTT series debut. Additionally, he has also been roped in to lead the remake of Thadam, titled Gumraah.