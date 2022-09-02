WATCH: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh attend Ambani family's Ganesh Visarjan festivities
The festive excitement is palpable across India as people are immersed in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. And Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were no different as they have been spotted at billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence to attend the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations. Moreover, Singh tapped into his infectious energy and grooved to the music while a calm Padukone watched on.
The duo was spotted in a vehicle decorated with flowers as they headed for the Visarjan ceremony on Thursday evening. They looked absolutely stylish in their twinning ivory outfits. Singh wore an ivory kurta and churidar, saffron stole, and sunglasses, while Padukone donned an ivory salwar kurta, tied her hair in a neat, classy bun, and wore chandbalis to go with her look.
While people who were part of the procession were excited and dancing to the music, Singh surely stole the show when he gave in to the music and got up to give a few air pumps to match the beats of the song. The couple was papped along with Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, among other celebs.
The Ambanis welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home on August 31 with a lavish celebration. Tina Ambani, the wife of Anil Ambani, shared videos of the celebration on social media and extended her wishes for the festival to her followers. She also tagged megastar Amitabh Bachchan and thanked him for the "soulful rendition" of the Ganesh mantra she had used in her video.
Meanwhile, Singh recently won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his 2021 sports drama flick 83, in which he essayed the role of legendary former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. Adding to their adorable chemistry, upon hearing his name at the awards, Singh ran to get Padukone on the stage and gave her a hug after he received the award. Couple goals, isn't it?