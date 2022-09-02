Entertainment

WATCH: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh attend Ambani family's Ganesh Visarjan festivities

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 02, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Watch how Bollywood's power couple celebrated Ganesha Visarjan with the Ambanis.

The festive excitement is palpable across India as people are immersed in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. And Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were no different as they have been spotted at billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence to attend the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations. Moreover, Singh tapped into his infectious energy and grooved to the music while a calm Padukone watched on.

Outfits Duo looked stunning as they twinned with their outfits

The duo was spotted in a vehicle decorated with flowers as they headed for the Visarjan ceremony on Thursday evening. They looked absolutely stylish in their twinning ivory outfits. Singh wore an ivory kurta and churidar, saffron stole, and sunglasses, while Padukone donned an ivory salwar kurta, tied her hair in a neat, classy bun, and wore chandbalis to go with her look.

Video Singh gave in to the music, got up to groove

While people who were part of the procession were excited and dancing to the music, Singh surely stole the show when he gave in to the music and got up to give a few air pumps to match the beats of the song. The couple was papped along with Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, among other celebs.

Instagram post A post shared by globalstardeepika on September 2, 2022

Instagram post A post shared by deepika.vibes on September 2, 2022

Celebration Ambanis welcomed Lord Ganesha with lavish celebration

The Ambanis welcomed Lord Ganesha into their home on August 31 with a lavish celebration. Tina Ambani, the wife of Anil Ambani, shared videos of the celebration on social media and extended her wishes for the festival to her followers. She also tagged megastar Amitabh Bachchan and thanked him for the "soulful rendition" of the Ganesh mantra she had used in her video.

Information Singh redefined couple goals at recent awards function

Meanwhile, Singh recently won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his 2021 sports drama flick 83, in which he essayed the role of legendary former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. Adding to their adorable chemistry, upon hearing his name at the awards, Singh ran to get Padukone on the stage and gave her a hug after he received the award. Couple goals, isn't it?