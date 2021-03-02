In the Hurun Global Rich List published on Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani ranked eighth, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk is on the top. The list ranked 3,228 billionaires from 68 countries. On Saturday, Bloomberg Billionaires Index reported that in 2020, Ambani's wealth increased to $83 billion. He is also the richest person in Asia since China's Zhong Shanshan lost $22 billion this week.

Rocket science Musk saw a 328 percent year-on-year increase in wealth

Ambani is the only Indian in the top ten on the list. Musk saw a 328 percent year-on-year increase in wealth to clinch the top spot. The SpaceX CEO is valued at $197 billion. The list features Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ($189 billion) at second, Microsoft's Bill Gates ($110 billion) at fourth, and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg ($101 billion) at fifth place.

Fat cats Fifty new billionaires emerged from India in 2020

Other Indians on the list include Gautam Adani (ranked 48), Shiv Nadar and family (ranked 58), Lakshmi Narayan Mittal (ranked 104), and Cyrus Poonawalla (ranked 113). This is the tenth edition of the Hurun List. It states that 421 people became billionaires in 2020, an average of eight new billionaires each week. India saw 50 new billionaires added last year.

Details In 2020, the world's billionaires amassed fortune equalling Germany's GDP

India now has 209 billionaires, of which 177 reside in the country. Mumbai alone houses 60 billionaires. Meanwhile, 30 billionaires call Delhi home, whereas Bengaluru has another 22. The list states that billionaires added $3.5 trillion to their wealth last year, now totalling $14.7 trillion. The addition equals the gross domestic product of Germany, with the billionaires' total wealth now equalling that of China.

Minting money Report's chief researcher says billionaires not keeping up with philanthropy