Entertainment

Are Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child?

Are Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child?

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 29, 2022, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will reportedly welcome their first child soon.

One of the most popular couples in the industry, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover is reportedly expecting their first child together. To recall, they tied the knot in 2016 and are regularly seen professing their love for each other on social media and at public events. Though the couple is yet to make a public announcement, reports about their pregnancy are rife!

Details The couple is expected to make an announcement soon

As per a report in Pinkvilla, "Bipasha and Karan are expecting their first child. The duo will be making an official announcement soon." A source also divulged to the portal that the alleged soon-to-be parents "are in a very happy space, and are excited to become parents soon." To recall, speculations about the couple's pregnancy have done rounds numerous times in the past, too.

Anniversary Actor couple recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary

In April, the couple rang in the sixth year of nuptial bliss, and in their trademark style, wished each other on social media. The Omkara actor wrote, "I love you now and beyond forever." Karan Singh Grover also responded endearingly, "Thank you for being mine and making me the luckiest, most joyful, and the most loved person in the whole wide world."

Instagram Post Watch the couple's special anniversary video here

Instagram post A post shared by bipashabasu on July 29, 2022 at 4:27 pm IST

Relationship timeline Cupid struck the couple on the sets of 'Alone'

Singh Grover and Basu had met on the sets of the 2015 horror offering Alone, directed by Bhushan Patel. Though the film couldn't manage to light up the box office, it turned out to be a life-changing affair for the lovebirds. Singh Grover had earlier been married to actor Shraddha Nigam between 2008-2009 and his Dill Mill Gayye co-actor Jennifer Winget between 2012-2014.

Career Pair has been missing in action for a while

Basu, who has several successful films to her credit such as Race, Jism, and Ajnabee, has been missing from celluloid since her marriage. She was last seen in two episodes of the web series Dangerous, which starred her husband alongside actor Suyyash Rai. Singh Grover, on the other hand, is a noted name on Hindi television and was last seen in Qubool Hai 2.0.