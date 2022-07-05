Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Charting Shahid Kapoor's from 'Ishq Vishk' to 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema. Known for his grip on the craft and ability to get into the skin of different characters, he has repeatedly won immense praise. Kapoor has headlined diametrically different films such as Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, and Fida, among several others. Let's look at how his remuneration has progressed over the years.

#1 'Ishq Vishk'

Kapoor debuted with the 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, which was declared a sleeper hit. He was paid Rs. 1.5L for his role as college student Rajiv Mathur. Revealing this in an interview, he'd said, "I was advised to look at the opportunities and not at the money. That's [Rs. 1.5L] hardly any money, but I could survive on it for a few days."

#2 'Haider' (special entry)

One of the most critically acclaimed films of Kapoor's career, Haider was an adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet. Reportedly, the R... Rajkumar actor only signed the film to work with his Kaminey director Vishal Bhardwaj and agreed to do it absolutely free of cost! Not just this, Bhardwaj didn't demand any remuneration either. What a genuine commitment to craft that is!

#3 'Padmaavat'

Even though Padmaavat can be considered a Deepika Padukone film through and through, Kapoor impressed audiences and critics alike with the excellent portrayal of Maharawal Ratan Singh. Kapoor's terrific performance in the film was termed "steadfast," "regal," and "striking." While Padukone was the highest-paid actor in the film with Rs. 13cr earning, Kapoor and co-actor Ranveer Singh reportedly earned Rs. 10cr each.

#4 'Jersey'

The 41-year-old was last seen in the sports drama Jersey. However, it couldn't light up the box office and managed to mint approximately Rs. 27cr only. Though initial reports suggested that he had demanded Rs. 35cr and a cut in the profits, Kapoor subsequently slashed his fees to about Rs. 30cr. What a journey it has been from Rs. 1.5L to Rs. 30cr!