Confirmed! Ben Affleck to return as Batman in 'Aquaman 2'

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 29, 2022, 03:47 pm 2 min read

Ben Affleck will play The Batman in 'Aquaman 2.' (Photo credit: Instagram/@prideofgypsies)

Everyone's favorite Batman, Ben Affleck is set to don the black costume once again in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be headlined by Jason Momoa. Momoa took to Instagram on Thursday to treat fans to the delightful development and shared photos with the Gone Girl actor. Aquaman 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Aquaman that also starred Amber Heard.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier, it seemed like Affleck had decided to put a period next to his superhero avatar.

In 2019, he appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show and said that he was "done with Batman."

His return to DCEU, thus, comes as a pleasant surprise for the franchise's ardent fans.

Though Affleck's return has been confirmed, the exact details about his character are still under wraps.

Announcement Momoa is delighted to reunite with Affleck

Jason Momoa posted two endearing photos and a short video from the sets. He also accompanied it with an interesting caption, "REUNITED Bruce and Arthur. love [you] and miss u Ben. WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set. All great things coming AQUAMAN 2. All my Aloha J (sic)." The post, within hours, has raked up over six lakh likes!

Instagram Post Take a look at the post here

Reception Fans and industry colleagues are thrilled at the development

Unsurprisingly, fans and celebrities alike were pumped up at the possibility of seeing the two actors as their favorite superheroes together and flooded Momoa's comments section. Actor Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) wrote, "Fuc*ing BOSSES." Several fans left "#RestoreTheSnyderverse" comments while another cinephile wrote, "Should have announced this at comic con." A few minutes after the update, #BenAffleck and #JasonMomoa began trending on Twitter.

Do you know? Affleck was once supposed to direct 'The Batman'

Affleck has had a longstanding association with the role, having worn the cape in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. The Deep Water actor also had plans of directing and starring in The Batman but eventually pulled back.

Information Here's all we know about 'Aquaman 2'

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, and Temuera Morrison in key roles. The film's animation has been handled by Chris Bacon (Wonder Woman, Deadpool 2). It's been written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Paul Norris, and Mort Weisinger. The James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious) directorial is heading toward a worldwide 2023 release.