'Hari Hara Veera Mallu's special teaser: Pawan Kalyan's 'whistle-worthy' swagger

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 02, 2022, 04:13 pm 2 min read

'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is slated to be released on March 30, 2023.

On the occasion of power star Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu have dropped a special teaser. Titled Power Glance, the video has been released in several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film is touted to be a historical drama. Read on to learn more about the much-awaited project.

After 2018's Agnyaathavaasi, Kalyan returned to the big screens in 2021 with the hit film Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Hindi film Pink.

This year, his Bheemla Nayak was released in February, which also turned out to be a hit.

Kalyan's next Hari Hara Veera Mallu—one of the most-anticipated Telugu films—is slated to release on March 30, 2023.

So, its updates are significant.

The 65-second-long teaser starts with a long shot of a grand palace filled with people to witness a wrestling match. The Gabbar Singh actor then makes a swaggy entry and defeats his opponents single-handedly. The video also features an intense background score by MM Keeravani. In a nutshell, the video is a much-needed treat to the fans of the star on his birthday.

Information 50% of the filming process is over

Reportedly, the makers have completed 50% of the film's shooting. A new schedule with all major cast members is also set to be kickstarted soon. Moreover, Nidhhi Agerwal is on board the project as its leading lady. A Dayakar Rao is backing the film for Mega Surya Production, while AM Ratnam is presenting it. Veteran Thota Tarani is reportedly on board the production team.

Details These are the other projects of Kalyan

Kalyan has several other films in his kitty that are in different stages of production. They include his movie with Harish Shankar titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, with Devi Sri Prasad composing its music. Last year on Kalyan's birthday, it was announced that the actor will be joining hands with filmmaker Surender Reddy. It was also reported earlier that he will collaborate with Puri Jagannadh.