Amitabh Bachchan resumes 'KBC' shoot after testing negative for COVID-19

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 02, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

Amitabh Bachchan has resumed work after testing negative for COVID-19.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has finally tested negative for COVID-19 and returned to work. To recall, Big B was nabbed by the virus on August 23 and he shared the update on his Twitter account. Prior to this, the "Superstar of the Millennium" tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020 as well and spent about three weeks in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital back then. Here's more.

Update Big B thanked his 'extended family' for care and concern

Big B reportedly tested negative on Tuesday (August 30) and returned to shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 on Thursday (September 1). Bachchan wrote on his blog, "Back at work...your prayers..gratitude..negative last night...and 9 days isolation over...mandatory is 7 days... My love as ever to all...you are kind and concerned throughout...the [extended family] so full of care...have only my folded hands for you (sic)."

Twitter Post Bachchan tweeted a picture from 'KBC' sets

T 4397 - Back to work yesterday .. your prayers .. my gratitude .. 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ah29L9gHfZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2022

Looking back Fans were praying for Bachchan's speedy recovery

In August, Bachchan tweeted about catching the virus, requesting everyone close to him to get tested. "I have just tested Covid+...all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also...[folded hands emoticon]," he had tweeted. His fans and colleagues were quick to send best wishes his way, and it looks like their prayers have been heard.

Information Here's all you need to know about 'KBC 14'

Meanwhile, Bachchan is busy with KBC 14 besides several film projects at the moment. He has become synonymous with the long-running game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Hindi adaptation of the international game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. It was launched in 2000. The 14th season premiered on August 7 and airs at 9:00 pm from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.

Upcoming films When will we see Big B on the big screen?

Big B is a busy man! The 79-year-old has already had two releases in 2022: the critically acclaimed Jhund and Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34. Next, he will be seen in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva on September 9 in the role of Ranbir Kapoor's mentor. He also has GoodBye and Uunchai in the pipeline, releasing on October 7 and November 11, respectively.