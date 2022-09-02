Entertainment

'House of the Dragon': 'GoT' veteran Miguel Sapochnik steps down

Sep 02, 2022

'House of the Dragon' Season 1 premiered on August 22 in India.

Filmmaker Miguel Sapochnik—who worked as a director for the epic HBO series Game of Thrones (GoT)—has stepped down after serving as the co-showrunner for Season 1 of the series prequel, House of the Dragon (HotD). The move comes after the GoT spinoff show was recently renewed for a second season. HotD co-creator Ryan Condal will be the sole showrunner of the fantasy series now.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notably, some of the most famous episodes from GoT were directed by Sapochnik. They include Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards, and The Bells.

Sapochnik, who joined GoT in 2015, has decided to take a break after working on the franchise for years.

He also worked as a showrunner HotD's first season.

Nevertheless, he will still be attached to the show as an executive producer.

Quote A tough decision to move on: Sapochnik

In a statement about his decision, Sapochnik said, "Working within the GoT universe for the past few years has been an honor and privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon." "It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know...it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally," he added.

Update Another 'GoT' veteran to join the crew

Meanwhile, Emmy winner Alan Taylor—who had directed seven episodes of GoT—will join HotD as an executive producer. Taylor will also direct a few episodes of its second season. "It's a pleasure and an honor to be back...immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens, I look forward to working closely with Ryan as 'House of the Dragon' grows into its second season," he stated.

Information All you need to know about 'HotD'

The GoT prequel debuted last month and emerged as HBO's most-watched series premiere as nearly 10M people watched the first episode upon premiere in the US alone. Reportedly, its second episode attracted even more audiences. In India, it is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Based on George RR Martin's best-selling novel Fire & Blood, HotD is set 200 years ahead of the events of GoT.