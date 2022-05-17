India

COVID-19: India reports 1,569 new cases, 19 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 17, 2022, 05:31 pm 3 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

India on Tuesday reported over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of nearly 700 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 16,400, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,569 new cases and 19 more COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Tuesday reported fewer COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Meanwhile, the active caseload and daily positivity rate also recorded a decline on Tuesday.

India is currently experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting that the fourth wave of COVID-19 is imminent.

Notably, India recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,467 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,25,370 COVID-19 cases until Tuesday morning, while the cumulative death count at 5,24,260. With 2,467 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,84,710. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.44% and 0.59%, respectively.

States Delhi, Kerala add most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 129 new cases and 121 more recoveries on Monday. Karnataka added 98 new cases and 149 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 31 new cases and 58 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 377 new cases and 910 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases and 364 recoveries on Monday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 191.5 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday evening, India had administered over 191.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 87.6 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.8 crore people have received at least one dose. On Tuesday alone, India administered over 11 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 3:30 pm, including over seven lakh second doses and over two lakh first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data Over 3 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

India has administered over three crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Tuesday, over 85,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 1.17 lakh people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 3:30 pm.

Recent news Ramp up vaccination for children aged 12-14: Yogi

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said many children in the 12-14 age group are yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine in the state and instructed officials to ramp up the ongoing vaccination drive for this age group. Adityanath further said vaccinating all eligible children is the priority of the government and asked officials to ensure the availability of vaccines.