COVID-19: India logs 1,109 new cases, 43 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 08, 2022, 01:22 pm 3 min read

India on Friday reported over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of nearly 100 cases from the day before. The country's active caseload currently stands at 11,492, which accounts for 0.03% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,109 new cases and 43 fatalities were reported. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, the active caseload in the country continued with its declining trend, reflecting the overall improving COVID-19 situation.

This improvement comes after India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus infections in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Statistics 1,213 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,33,067 COVID-19 cases until Friday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,21,573. With 1,213 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,00,002. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.24% and 0.23%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Kerala witnessed 291 new cases and 323 discharges on Thursday. Maharashtra reported 128 new COVID-19 cases along with 159 more recoveries and six deaths during the same period. Delhi reported 176 new cases and 118 recoveries, while Karnataka added 63 fresh cases along with 51 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, witnessed 26 new cases and 37 discharges.

Trend India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, 2021, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections declined after the second wave peaked, India crossed the three-crore mark on June 23. The country crossed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020, and the two-crore mark on May 4, 2021.

Vaccination Over 185 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Friday morning, India has administered over 185.3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 83.6 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 99.3 crore people have received one dose. On Friday alone, India administered over 65,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:00 am, including nearly 30,000 second doses and over 24,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.27 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.27 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Friday, over 2,200 healthcare/frontline workers and more than 10,000 elderly people were given the precautionary dose till 10:00 am.

Recent news Omicron lasts 3 days less than Delta with booster shots

A new study on Friday said people who are vaccinated and have had a booster shot against COVID-19 recover from symptoms from Omicron more than three days earlier than those with Delta. The study also found that Omicron-infected people are significantly less likely to lose their sense of smell. It also confirmed the previous research that Omicron is less severe than other COVID-19 variants.