India

Coal scam: SC allows ED to interrogate Abhishek Banerjee, wife

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 17, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife are being interrogated in a money laundering case linked to the alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in Kolkata. The case pertains to a money laundering case linked to the alleged coal scam in West Bengal. The apex court also stayed the Delhi High Court's March 11 order dismissing the Banerjees' pleas against the ED summons.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to the ED, Banerjee's father—Amit Banerjee—is one of the directors of Leaps and Bound Private Limited.

His wife Rujira is a director of Leaps and Bound Management Services Limited along with his father.

Both the companies allegedly received Rs. 4.37 crore as protection funds from a construction company through the accused persons being probed in the aforementioned coal smuggling case.

24-hour notice 'Won't tolerate any obstruction by state machinery': SC

The matter was heard by an SC bench of Justices UU Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat, and Sudhanshu Dhulia. The ED can now interrogate the Banerjees in Kolkata, giving them 24-hour advance notice. Kolkata's Commissioner of Police and Chief Secretary should also be informed about the same, the court said. In case of any obstruction by the state machinery, the ED can approach the SC.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew 'Would be difficult for ED to quiz Banerjee in Kolkata'

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the court that Banerjee—Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew—was a potential accused and the ED needed to interrogate him in Delhi. Earlier, Raju apprised the court that since Banerjee was an influential politician it would be difficult to interrogate him in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the WB government assured the court that no coercive action would be initiated against ED officials.

Case CBI filed case in November 2020

The CBI had filed a case in November 2020 to probe the alleged illegal mining and theft of coal from Kunustoria and Kajoria coal fields of Eastern Coalfield Limited. Leaders of the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have repeatedly alleged the role of several TMC leaders in the case, including Banerjee. The CBI has since led several raids in connection with the case.

Denied claims Banerjee was a 'beneficiary' of illegal funds: ED

The case involved allegations that the coal mafia paid regular kickbacks to TMC leaders. The ED had issued summons to Diamond Harbour MP Banerjee and his wife, Rujira, alleging that he was a "beneficiary" of illegal funds. The MP denied all the claims and instead alleged misuse of probe agencies by the BJP ruling at the Centre.

Rujira skipped summons ED had interrogated Banerjee in March

To recall, Banerjee had skipped the ED summons to appear before the agency for questioning on March 29, 2022. On March 20, however, he was interrogated by the financial probe agency in Delhi for nearly eight hours. Summons had been issued to Rujira as well. However, after she skipped ED's summons, a Delhi court issued a bailable warrant against her earlier this month.

ED summons Banerjees moved SC over money laundering case in March

The couple had moved the top court in connection with the money laundering case in March. Both Banerjee and CM Mamata have accused the Centre and the BJP of misusing central agencies to target the opposition. He also urged the SC that he shouldn't be mandated to appear before the ED in Delhi as the Centre could try to "fix" him using central agencies.