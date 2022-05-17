India

Southwest monsoon arrives in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: IMD

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 17, 2022

Southwest monsoon debuts over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The southwest monsoon advanced into some parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. This has signaled the start of four-month-long seasonal rains. The onset of the monsoon was delayed by a day as the weather department had earlier predicted it would cover the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by Sunday.

This year, March was "unusually" warm and it recorded the highest all-India temperature in 122 years, said the IMD.

Northwest and central India, meanwhile, experienced their hottest April in 122 years, leading to an increase in power demands and coal shortages.

However, with the monsoon's arrival in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and an early onset predicted for Kerala, relief could be in sight.

In two days Conditions favorable for further advancement: IMD

The IMD said the southwest monsoon would advance into more parts of the South Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands, and some parts of the east-central Bay of Bengal over the next two days. Meanwhile, the north-south trough would continue from Bihar to south Tamil Nadu across north Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, and interior Karnataka, the weather department said.

Early monsoon Heavy rains lash Kerala, red alert issued

Heavy rains have reportedly been lashing Kerala since Sunday with the weather office issuing a warning and sounding a red alert for five districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. These districts have received above-normal rainfall for this time of the year. The IMD also forecasted an early onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 27—five days before the normal June 1 date.

Predictions Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep

On the other hand, the cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring widespread rainfall over Kerala and coastal and south interior Karnataka during the next five days, IMD said. Tamil Nadu will also experience rains till Wednesday and Lakshadweep over the next two days. Moreover, coastal and south and interior Karnataka will witness extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Relief Heatwave over Delhi, north India to abate from Tuesday

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani on Monday said the heatwave over Delhi and other northern states would abate from Tuesday for the next four days due to a western disturbance. Jenamani told ANI that Sunday's heatwave was the most severe, however, the peak was over. "In May, the first 10 days were good... I don't think it'll be very unusual this month," he added.

Official bulletin Assam floods: 2 lakh people in 20 districts affected

Meanwhile, nearly two lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, an official bulletin said on Monday. Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links in the hill district of Dima Hasao. The deluge has affected around 1,97,248 people, with Hojai and Cachar being the worst hit, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.