China: 21 killed, four missing as heavy rains lash Hubei

Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township

At least 21 people were killed, four others remained missing and nearly 6000 people were evacuated as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei province, local authorities said on Friday. The Liulin Township in Suixian County saw the total precipitation reaching 503mm from Wednesday to Thursday, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters, officials said.

Details

Over 8,000 people affected in township; yellow alert issued

Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday issued a yellow alert, warning heavy rainstorms in some central and eastern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures. Heavy rains are expected on Friday in parts of Hubei, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Zhejiang, with up to 200mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Information

774 reservoirs in Hubei, 44 in Yicheng exceeded flood limit

Notably, according to Aljazeera, as many as 774 reservoirs in Hubei province had exceeded their flood warning levels by Thursday evening. Similarly, a total of 44 reservoirs in Yicheng has exceeded the flood limit forcing the city to dispatch an emergency rescue team.

Further details

National authorities advised local authorities to remain alert

Parts of the five provinces are likely to encounter over 80mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales. The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas. China has a four-tier colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Information

Over 300 people died in Henan province last month

Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway. Notably, over 300 people were killed, 50 were listed missing and over a thousand people were displaced, when heavy floods ravaged Henan province and its provincial capital Zhengzhou city last month.

Asia

Situation in India, other parts of Asia similar

Meanwhile, several parts of neighboring India have also encountered flooding due to heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh, a state in northern India witnessed a landslide due to heavy rainfall, killing at least 15 people, while as many remain missing. Japan and Indonesia had also witnessed a similar situation due to heavy rainfall and flooding last month.