At least 40 killed in severe northern Turkey floods

Torrential rains pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, and Sinop on Wednesday

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 40, the country's emergency and disaster agency said on Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars, and rendered numerous roads unpassable.

Death toll

Some residents said that hundreds more are missing

Turkish disaster agency AFAD said that 34 people were killed in Kastamonu and six in Sinop. Nine people remained hospitalized in Sinop and one person was missing in Bartin province, according to the agency. But some residents said on social media that there are hundreds more missing, a statement also made by an opposition lawmaker.

Evacuation

About 2,250 people were evacuated across the region

About 2,250 people were evacuated across the region, some lifted from rooftops by helicopters, and many were being temporarily housed in student dormitories, authorities said. Climate scientists unequivocally say that climate change is leading to extreme weather events as the world warms because of the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently as the planet warms.

Floods

Improper construction contributed to massive damage: Experts

Experts in Turkey, however, say interference with rivers and improper construction also were contributors to massive damage in Turkey floods. Geologists have said construction narrowed the river bed and surrounding alluvial flood plain of the Ezine stream in Kastamonu's Bozkurt district, where the damage was most severe, from 400 meters (1,312 feet) to 15 meters (49 feet). Residential buildings were built along the waterfront.

Disaster

Humans were to blame for this week's disaster: Geologist

During severe rains, the contracted stream has a limited area in which to move and can overflow. Videos posted by residents showed water rushing downstream in Bozkurt as the surrounding buildings and roads flooded. One geologist, Ramazan Demirtas, explained the river bed narrowing on Twitter and said that humans were to blame for this week's disaster.

Information

Turkey is also battling wildfires in the south

The floods struck on the heels of wildfires in southern Turkey that devastated forestlands in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya, which are popular with tourists. At least eight people died and thousands of residents were forced to flee.