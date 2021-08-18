Monsoon set to revive in north India from August 19

After a gap of nearly two weeks, the Southwest Monsoon is set to revive in north India from August 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 19 to August 21.

Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, UP likely to witness rainfall

Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness rainfall activity from August 20 to August 21. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand on August 19 and August 20. Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are also very likely over Bihar from August 20 to August 22.

Current rainfall spell will continue till August 19

The IMD said that the current rainfall spell over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, northeast India, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim will continue till August 19.

Following states will witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity

The IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on August 18 and August 19. It added that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Madhya Pradesh from August 18 to August 20, and over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 18.

Rains to continue over northeast India during next two days

The IMD said that widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during the next two days. Notably, during the first week of August, several states of India-- Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, among others witnessed floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall.