India

COVID-19: India reports 2,593 new cases, 44 more deaths

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 24, 2022, 12:02 pm 3 min read

India has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases with Delhi reporting the most number of fresh infections.

India on Sunday reported nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of over 60 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 15,873, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,593 new cases and 44 COVID-19-related deaths were reported. Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Sunday reported a higher number of COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Meanwhile, the active caseload and positivity rates are also on the rise.

This came after the country witnessed a sharp decline in cases and positivity rates for two months.

Moreover, Delhi has been adding the majority of the new cases to the daily national tally over the last few days.

Statistics 1,755 patients discharged in 24 hours

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,57,545 COVID-19 cases until Sunday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,22,193. With 1,755 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,19,479. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.59% and 0.54%, respectively.

States Delhi logs most number of new infections

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—reported 194 new cases and 141 more recoveries on Sunday. Karnataka added 139 new cases and 55 recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 53 new cases and 29 discharges. However, Delhi witnessed 1,094 new cases and 640 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala—which resumed sharing data on Monday after a brief halt—recorded 2811 cases, 203 recoveries, and 24 deaths (including backlogs).

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at a peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Nearly 188 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Sunday morning, India has administered over 187.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 85 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100 crore people have received one dose. On Sunday alone, India administered over 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 11:00 am, including over 25,000 second doses and nearly 6,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.53 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.53 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Sunday, nearly 7,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 4,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 11:00 am.

Recent news PM Modi to hold meeting with CMs on COVID-19 scenario

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to have a video conference meeting with chief ministers of all states on Wednesday on the unfolding COVID-19 scenario across the country, reported news agency PTI. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan would most likely deliver a presentation on the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness, PTI reported citing official sources.