Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay declared brain dead; family donates organs

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 05:36 pm

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passes away; family decides to donate his organs

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who sustained fatal head injuries in a bike accident recently, was declared brain dead today by the team of doctors who were treating him. He was 38. His family has now decided to donate his organs. He was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital on Saturday night, and was being operated upon after suffering a brain hemorrhage due to the mishap.

Details

'We believe that it will bring him peace'

The actor's brother Siddhesh confirmed that his brain had "stopped functioning," and that the family had consented for his organs to be donated. Media outlets quoted him as saying, "The brain stem has stopped functioning, so we've decided to donate his organs. Vijay always believed in serving society, which we are fulfilling by donating his organs. We believe that it will bring him peace."

Condolences

Superstar Kiccha Sudeep extended support to his family

As soon as the news broke, condolences started pouring in on social media. Superstar Kiccha Sudeep wrote, "Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown, All excited about his nxt film, tats due for release. Very sad. Deepest Condolences to his family and friends. RIP." The National Award-winning actor was riding with his friend, when their motorcycle skid and hit an electric pole.

Information

His friend was riding the bike when the accident happened

Vijay was sitting behind, while his friend Naveen was riding the bike, when the accident happened around 11:45PM, with the lockdown still in place. While Naveen fractured his leg, Vijay bore grievous injuries to his head. News reports said that Vijay was out to buy some medicines. A case has been filed against Naveen. Separately, the actor was pretty active in COVID-19 relief work.

Profile

He got the National Award in 2015 for 'Naanu Avanalla...Avalu'

He helped in providing oxygen for COVID-19 patients, and amplified SOS messages through his social media pages. A known name in theater, Vijay made his film debut with Rangappa Hogbitna (2011). He then acted in Harivu and Oggarane. In 2015, he received a National Award for his brilliant portrayal of a transgender in Naanu Avanalla...Avalu. His last on-screen appearance was ACT 1978 last year.