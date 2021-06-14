Sushant Singh Rajput breathed life into his songs: A compilation

Sushant Singh Rajput will live among us through his songs too

It's a gift for every musician/singer to have an actor express their compositions with the same emotion, as they are meant to be. Sushant Singh Rajput did just that. The celebrated star was lively, while jamming to funky beats, soulful while crooning to love songs and broke hearts, while nursing his own. On his first death anniversary, let's remember him through his songs.

Looking back

'Dil Bechara' title track: When he 'made it look effortless'

Dil Bechara came out after Rajput had passed away, but his fans were mesmerized by his skills. The title track of this young adult love story was the last song he ever filmed, and apparently had completed it in just one shot! Director Mukesh Chhabra narrated, "The song picturization is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless."

Information

Farah had treated Rajput to home-cooked meal for 'nailing it'!

Composed by AR Rahman and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Rajput lived the cancer-stricken college-going Manny in the most satisfactory sense. Choreographer Farah Khan was so happy with his performance that she had treated him with a home-cooked meal for "nailing it perfectly."

Instagram Post

'Rajput turned my good choreography into an exceptional song'

Picturization

He aced emoting different genres with 'Qaafirana,' 'Sweetheart,' 'Namo Namo'

Rajput as the Muslim pithoo Mansoor in Kedarnath was honest, true to his art, and immensely touching. Be it his sharp steps in Sweetheart, cathartic Namo Namo, or the sweet Qaafirana, the actor was impeccable and at the top of his game in this movie. Released in 2018, this disaster drama marked Rajput's second collaboration with director Abhishek Kapoor after Kai Po Che.

Debut

'Manja,' 'Meethi Boliyaan' saw him playing the carefree Ishaan

Coming to his debut, who can forget Rajput's ambitious eyes as he builds a cricket pitch, while Manja plays in the background? His climbing out to the terrace of a moving bus, posing as the Thinker to the tunes of Meethi Boliyaan will always remain close to our hearts. He lived Ishaan, as he sprinted across a tunnel to whatever lay ahead, unperturbed.

Dance numbers

Great dancing skills helped him grasp songs quickly, efficiently

Perhaps it was because he was such a good dancer that Rajput was able to grasp the upbeat songs so quickly, and with perfection. Take Diljit Dosanjh's Sadda Move or Arijit Singh-Neha Kakkar's Main Tera Boyfriend, Rajput is dashing and charming, in equal amounts. Rajput's dimpled and sincere smile had worked magic with co-star Kriti Sanon in the romantic Ik Vaari Aa.

Do you know?

Ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, sang bhajans with immense devotion

The philosopher-dreamer-aficionado also was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. His jamming sessions at his dimly-lit, trance-like home, while strumming a guitar, had him crooning to Shiva bhajans on a microphone, seated on a tool/chair, with such dedication that it'd send shivers down your spine.

Twitter Post

His sister shared another video where he's singing Krishna bhajan