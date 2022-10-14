Entertainment

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' becomes highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 14, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

Rishab Shetty directed and played the lead role in 'Kantara'

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty's Kantara is the talk of the town. Released on September 30, the film clashed with the Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I. Besides the box office haul, the film is also making headlines for the raving reviews that it has been receiving. Now, it has achieved yet another feat by becoming the highest-rated Indian movie on IMDb.

Context Why does this story matter?

It looks like the year 2022 is an eventful one for Sandalwood.

Starting with KGF: Chapter 2, most Kannada movies released this year have been successful.

This includes Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie and the recent film Vikrant Rona led by Kichcha Sudeep.

And it looks like Kantara is taking Kannada films' success to the next level with its very many records.

Records Beats 'KGF: Chapter 2' and 'RRR' on IMDb

Kantara has secured positive reviews on IMDb by getting a solid rating of 9.6/10 on the website. With a splendid rating, Kantara has become the highest-rated movie on IMDb beating the likes of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. While Yash and Prashanth Neel's action drama has a rating of 8.4/10, SS Rajamouli's historical fiction has a rating of 8/10 on the website.

Collections How is the film performing at the box office?

Apart from enjoying positive responses from fans and critics, Kantara is successful commercially, too. Having collected a whopping amount of Rs. 62.75cr so far, Kantara has surpassed KGF: Chapter 2 in Karnataka with its collection in the second week. It is set to join the Rs. 100cr club in Karnataka, which only inhabits the Yash starrer and Baahubali 2 in the state.

Details All you need to know about 'Kantara'

Shetty has directed and played the lead role in the film. It also features acclaimed actors including Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty among others in pivotal supporting roles. The Hindi version of Kantara hit the theaters on Friday, while Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions will be released on Saturday following the positive reviews from fans across the country.