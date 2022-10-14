Entertainment

Every update about Shraddha Kapoor's supernatural-fantasy film 'Naagin'

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 14, 2022, 02:25 pm 2 min read

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor's 'Naagin' has not been shelved

Shraddha Kapoor's Naagin has been in the news for some time now. A while back, it was announced that she'll begin shooting for Vishal Furia's fantasy trilogy soon. However, some recent reports raised doubts about the film's future and even hinted at it having been shelved. Now, producer Nikhil Dwivedi has rubbished all rumors and confirmed that the movie is on the cards.

Kapoor had previously excelled in a similar role in Amar Kaushik's critically and commercially acclaimed Stree, where she played an enigmatic witch.

Hence, she seems like an excellent choice to play a similar role in the Naagin trilogy.

Moreover, she has been away from screens for a while and was last seen in Baaghi 3, so all eyes are on her upcoming projects now.

Clarification 'Naagin' is delayed due to 'VFX-heavy content'

The aforementioned reports suggested that Naagin's staggering budget and "Bollywood's dry spell" were the impediments. Now, Dwivedi has confirmed that the film is running behind schedule due to its VFX-heavy content. He told ETimes, "It [the reports Naagin being scrapped] was simply "fake news," I would say. It wasn't true at all. The trilogy of Naagin has not been kept at the backburner."

Aspirations Earlier, director Furia had called 'Naagin' 'an interesting space'

Furia had previously termed Naagin "an interesting space" and shared that the makers had been toying with the idea "for a while." "Dwivedi has a vision for this project. He wants to make it different from all the versions of the past; he has plans for a completely new world for the character." He also emphasized that a "different" approach will define Naagin.

Details Here's what else we know about 'Naagin'

The plot details about Naagin are under wraps, but it is touted to be "based on the highly popular folklore stories of female serpents" and "will be a mega-budget venture." Kapoor, as the titular character, will be "presented in an entirely new light." The Baaghi actor is slated to begin shooting for it after she wraps up her untitled movie with Ranbir Kapoor.