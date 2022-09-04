Entertainment

'Brahmastra' only Indian film on US cinema day sizzle reel

'Brahmastra' only Indian film on US cinema day sizzle reel

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 04, 2022, 08:30 pm 2 min read

'Brahmastra' scores another feat!

The countdown has begun! We are just five days away from witnessing one of the greatest battles that will take place in the Astraverse—India's first-ever cinematic universe. While Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva continues to build excitement in India, the film seems to be making noise overseas as well. Here's how Brahmastra played a part in the US National Cinema Day celebrations.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first part of a trilogy set in Astraverse.

Earlier in May, it became the first Indian film to be part of Disney's global release slate alongside films like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

Now, Brahmastra has been featured in the US National Cinema Days sizzle reel.

Explainer What is US National Cinema Day, sizzle reel all about?

The US celebrated National Cinema Day on Saturday (September 3), where over 3,000 theaters screened movies that only cost up to $3/ticket. This move was aimed at encouraging cine-goers to return to theaters amid the ongoing lull with limited new releases. In addition to this, there was also a preshow sizzle reel that comprised glimpses into many upcoming titles that are releasing soon.

Information 'Brahmastra' was only Indian film included in the sizzle reel

One of the movies featured in the preshow sizzle reel was Brahmastra, which was on Disney's slate of upcoming releases. To note, Brahmastra was the only Indian film that made it to this sizzle reel! Furthermore, advance bookings for Brahmastra had opened in the US 10 days prior to its release date: Friday (September 9). Reportedly, it already sold over 50,000 tickets in India.

List Other upcoming Hollywood releases included in the list

Deadline has published a report sharing the complete list of 33 films that were included in the sizzle reel. Disney films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way Of Water, among others, were included. Other notable Hollywood releases like Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, Black Adam, The Woman King, and Don't Worry Darling were also part of the long list.

Poll Which film are you waiting to watch?