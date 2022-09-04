Entertainment

'Cuttputlli' copied joke from 'BB Ki Vines'? Bhuvan Bam reacts

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 04, 2022, 07:33 pm 2 min read

A joke from 'Cuttputlli' is drawing flak for being blatantly copied from 'BB Ki Vines'.

Akshay Kumar's first direct-to-digital release of the year, Cuttputlli arrived on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (September 2). The Ranjit M Tewari directorial is a remake of the hit 2018 Tamil thriller Ratsasan and co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta (in her Hindi film debut). Now, eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have alleged the film has "copied" a joke from a BB Ki Vines video.

Context Why does this story matter?

YouTube channel BB Ki Vines was started by Delhi-based comedian-actor-singer Bhuvan Bam, where he portrayed a large assortment of diverse characters.

Bam started making videos at home and gradually shot to nationwide acclaim through YouTube, climbing the popularity charts in an unprecedented manner.

Since then, Bam has collaborated with several leading film personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan.

Plagiarism? Reddit users uploaded a clip to demonstrate the 'plagiarism'

Reddit users underscored that Cuttputlli makers lifted a joke verbatim from an old BB Ki Vines video and attached a clip as proof. In a scene on valuing people, Kumar says, "First comes God, then parents, then siblings, relatives, friends, neighbors, and then comes the teacher." Preet Singh retorts, "Don't you have dogs at home? You could put them on the list as well."

Twitter Post Watch the comparison between the two dialogs here

@akshaykumar bro you copied the whole film and ruined the original. That was not enough that you copied the punchlines of @Bhuvan_Bam too.

Focus on quality rather than quantity.#Cuttputlli #Ratsasan #Copywood #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/765xtm0Bx9 — Captain Levi (@DeshBakt01) September 3, 2022

Reaction Meanwhile, Bam had a brief reaction to the clip

Unsurprisingly, the clip went viral on social media within a few hours, and several netizens have now expressed part-amusement part-displeasure at "Bollywood's habit of copying everything." One user tweeted, "Did they think we won't remember since it's an old video?" while someone agreed and said, "Everything is wrong with the industry." Meanwhile, Bam reacted to the clip on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Lol."

Recurring incident Kumar's films have drawn flak for similar reasons earlier, too

This isn't the first time a film starring Kumar has garnered attention for the wrong reasons. Prior to this, a joke surrounding Lohri in Good Newwz also went viral when netizens stressed that it was a popular joke that's been in existence for eons. More recently, several gags in Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey were also clearly inspired by popular WhatsApp forwards and social media memes.